Home / News / Construction / Hotel Ketchum breathes new boutique life into former Bellemont Hotel

Hotel Ketchum breathes new boutique life into former Bellemont Hotel (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 14, 2017 0

A new Hotel Ketchum is being crafted from an existing building. Owners and brothers Michael and Aaron Brown have stripped the 1989 former Bellemont Hotel, in the north end of Ketchum, down to bare walls and floors. The new 58-room boutique Hotel Ketchum is expected to open Dec. 22. “You name it, we touched it,” Michael Brown ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

