Home / News / Construction / Idaho Falls buys Bonneville County Fairgrounds for zoo expansion (access required)

Idaho Falls buys Bonneville County Fairgrounds for zoo expansion (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 14, 2017 0

The Idaho Falls Zoo will expand onto the neighboring Bonneville County Fairgrounds, possibly allowing the 7-acre seasonal zoo to become a year-round attraction. Bonneville County on Nov. 22 agreed to sell the 3.307-acre 1950s fairgrounds property to the city of Idaho Falls for $695,000. The fairgrounds will relocate to 30 acres at 15th Street East and 73th ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

