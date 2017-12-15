Emmett Realtors association merges with Boise Regional Realtors

Boise Regional Realtors is expanding over the hill in a merger with the all-volunteer Emmett Valley Association of Realtors in Gem County.

Effective Dec. 7, BRR staff is handling administrative matters for EVAR members, including government affairs, market statistics and grant opportunities.

The merger will also relieve the burden for EVAR of the paperwork required to demonstrate association compliance with National Association of Realtors standards, EVAR President John Evans said.

“BRR has the staff that can help,” Evans told the Idaho Business Review. “We have more backing with BRR with any issues (like planning and zoning) with the city or county.”

Boise Regional Realtors is the real estate trade association for Ada and Gem counties with 4,400 members. EVAR has 39 members with several other Realtors living in Gem County who were already BRR members, Evans said.

“Boise and Meridian aren’t the only cities growing in our region,” says BRR Chief Executive Officer Breanna Vanstrom said in a news release. “Emmett and other nearby cities are evolving in their own unique ways. Specifically, this merger allows us to include Gem County and the City of Emmett in our advocacy efforts and market research initiatives.”