IBR pays tribute to 50 stellar Idaho Women

For the 13th year, peers, colleagues and mentors nominated outstanding Idaho women for Idaho Business Review’s 2018 Women of the Year. Eighty-four of the nominees applied, sending in detailed applications that included resumes, letters of recommendation and personal statements. The applications were evaluated by a cadre of former honorees on nine selection committees.

The judges scored using five categories: professional achievements, leadership, mentorship to other women, community service work, and community leadership. They then rated the nominees from one to five in each category; a perfect score was 25.

Seven honorees who previously received the award – women can be honored up to three time – will also enter the Circle of Excellence.

Some on the selection committee said the task was daunting, but life-affirming. “This was fascinating and encouraging about the world in general,” said Hannah Read Newbill, director of marketing, Idaho Shakespeare Festival and a 2011 Women of the Year honoree.

“I was so impressed with the accomplishments, grit and community engagement from all of these woman leaders,” said Carrie Westergard, executive director, Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau, and a 2016 honoree. “I definitely had a tear or two reading through the applications.”

Many were simply wowed. “Each of these applicants shines in some or all of the five categories,” said Rhonda VanOrder, vice president, treasury management sales officer, Columbia Bank, and a 2017 honoree. “They have all accomplished so much,” said Cheryl Jorcyk, associate professor, Boise State University and a 2011 honoree.

“Wow. Wow. Wow! Another super great cast of amazing women!” said Janice Fulkerson, director of contracting, Northpoint Recovery, and principal/owner of Unify Consulting, and a 2015, ‘16 honoree.

Karen Vauk, president and CEO, the Idaho Foodbank, and 2012 honoree and Woman of the Year said: “It is certainly an honor to be involved in this review process, but it’s also a very difficult task because of the amazing women who were nominated. We are certainly fortunate to have so many talented women leaders in our state.”

The women will be honored at a reception, dinner and awards gala March 8 at the Boise Centre. From the 50, one will be named Idaho Business Review Woman of the Year. Her name will be revealed at the end of the evening by 2017 IBR Woman of the Year, Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong. All of the women will be profiled in a magazine published with the March 9 Idaho Business Review.

2018 Idaho Business Review Women of the Year

Ariel Lynne Agenbroad, associate professor, area extension educator in community food systems and small farms, University of Idaho Extension, Southern District, Boise

Donna M. Allen, associate professor, Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa

Sandy Anderson, executive director, Buy Idaho Inc., Boise

Emma Atchley, director, Bank of Idaho, Ashton

Renee Bade, program manager, Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, Boise

Ysabel Bilbao, owner, partner, Bilbao and Company, Nampa

Lynn Bradescu, founder, president, 100ADA, Boise

Krystal Chanda, principal/professional engineer, A&E Engineering Inc., Pocatello

Linda Clark, president, Idaho State Board of Education, Boise

Debbie Cleverley, vice president, private banking/business banking, Idaho Independent Bank, Boise

Ronda W. Conger, vice president, CBH Homes, Meridian

Tammy de Weerd* (2010), mayor, Meridian

Anna E. Eberlin, attorney, Holland & Hart LLP, Boise

Mandy W. Evans, executive director, Panhandle Animal Shelter, Ponderay

Carey Farmer, associate broker, Group One Sotheby’s International Realty, Eagle

Sheli Gartman, founder, CEO, Women Ignite Idaho, Women Ignite International, Meridian

Celia Gould, ranch owner, operator, Idaho state Department of Agriculture, G+ Ranches of Buhl, Boise

Andrea “Red” Guerri, recruiting manager, Quest Groups LLC, Boise

Suzie Hall* (2007), president, Cornerstone Design, Boise

Lorraine Hand, executive assistant to the deans and associate deans, College of Business and Economics, Boise State University

Jaime Hansen, executive director, Family Advocate Program Inc., Boise

Angela Hemingway, executive director, Idaho STEM Action Center, Boise

Lynn Hightower, executive director, Downtown Boise Association, Boise

Heather Hill* (2014), communications officer, J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, Boise

Stephanie Mathius Hilpert, nurse practitioner, St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute; chair, Garden City Library Foundation, Garden City

Shiloh Holmes* (2010), senior director, marketing and business development, Slichter Ugrin Architecture, Boise

Heidi J. Jarvis-Grimes, vice president of development, Idaho Technology Council, Boise

Heather Kimmett, community relations manager, KeyBank, Boise

Jennifer Landhuis, director of social change, Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Boise

Toni Lawson, vice president, governmental relations, Idaho Hospital Association, Boise

Twyla Lehto, senior vice president, corporate trust manager, Zions Bank, Boise

Amy Little* (2017), president, CEO, Idaho Nonprofit Center, Boise

Carol MacGregor, manager of Raspberry Ranches LLC, Cascade

Tara Malek, assistant United States attorney, United States Attorney’s Office District of Idaho, Boise

Elizabeth Montgomery, executive director, Inland Northwest SIDS Foundation, Coeur d’Alene

Jean Mutchie, service line program manager, St. Luke’s Health System, Boise

Christine E. Nicholas, partner, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP, Boise

Susan Olson, chief operating officer, chief financial officer, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley, LLP, Boise

Beth Oppenheimer* (2014), executive director, Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, Boise

Diane Josephy Peavey, director, Flat Top Sheep Co Ranch; founder, advisory committee member, Trailing of the Sheep Festival, Hailey

MaryAnna Huong Peavey, loan program coordinator, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Boise

Kayla-Leah Rich, international mastermind director, Women Ignite International; regional director, speaker, author, Days for Girls, Meridian

Jan Rogers, CEO, Regional Economic Development – Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls

Lynn Schmidt, director, global leadership development, Micron Technology Inc., Boise

Laura Smith, director of public relations, Idaho Central Credit Union, Chubbuck

Tracey Stone, recruitment, marketing and public relations director, MassMutual Idaho, Meridian

Gloria Totoricagüena* (2016), president, owner, Idaho Policy and Consulting LLC, Boise

Leslie J. Webb, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management, Boise State University; board chair, Make-A-Wish Idaho, Boise

Christine Wilcox, vice president, communications, public affairs & education, Albertsons Companies, Boise

Crystal W. Wilson, vice president, health and wellness, Dairy West, Meridian

* denotes former Women of the Year honorees