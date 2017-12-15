Idaho board approves an additional $86M to address I-84

Idaho transportation officials have agreed to spend an additional $86 million to repair and add lanes on Interstate 84 near Nampa and Caldwell.

Jerry White, chairman of the Idaho Transportation Board, said the Dec. 14 decision shows the state’s commitment to addressing an important corridor that affects all of Idaho.

Earlier this year, the board had already allocated $150 million to repair the same corridor.

The funding comes from bonds known as “Grant Anticipation Revenue Bonds” — or GARVEE bonds. These bonds allow states to pay for new road projects and repay it with future federal highway payments. It’s a shift from a pay-as-you-go method because it allows states to fund critical transportation projects without putting up the cash first.

The Dec. 14 decision allocates the last of the $300 million the Idaho Legislature approved during the 2017 session.