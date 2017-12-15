Zoё Davis joins COMPASS as assistant planner

Zoё Davis has joined the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, or COMPASS, as an assistant planner. Davis will work with geographical information systems data and support related projects. Prior to joining COMPASS, Davis worked as a GIS intern with the Chicago Botanical Gardens, with the Bureau of Land Management and as a GIS intern with Casey Trees in Washington, DC.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences with a minor in geospatial technologies from the University of Vermont.