Idaho AGC holds 83rd Annual Awards Gala
By: IBR Staff
December 18, 2017
7:28 pm Mon, December 18, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Idaho AGC CEO Wayne Hammon and the Construction Financial Management Association’s Robert Shappee present a check to Boise State University Construction Management Program President Jonathan Adams. Photo courtesy of Idaho AGC.
The Idaho Associated General Contractors held its 83rd Annual Meetings and Awards Gala on Dec. 6 and 7. The gala took place at the Boise Centre East and featured committee meetings, networking, guest speakers, a silent auction, and awards ceremonies.