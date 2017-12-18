Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Idaho AGC holds 83rd Annual Awards Gala

Idaho AGC holds 83rd Annual Awards Gala

By: IBR Staff December 18, 2017 0

Idaho AGC CEO Wayne Hammon and the Construction Financial Management Association's Robert Shappee present a check to BSU Construction Management Program President Jonathan Adams, accepting on behalf of the CMA. Photo courtesy of Idaho AGC.

Idaho AGC CEO Wayne Hammon and the Construction Financial Management Association’s Robert Shappee present a check to Boise State University Construction Management Program President Jonathan Adams. Photo courtesy of Idaho AGC.

The Idaho Associated General Contractors held its 83rd Annual Meetings and Awards Gala on Dec. 6 and 7. The gala took place at the Boise Centre East and featured committee meetings, networking, guest speakers, a silent auction, and awards ceremonies.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo