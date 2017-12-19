Tara Wolfson to lead Idaho Office for Refugees

Tara Wolfson has been chosen as the new director of the Idaho Office for Refugees, or IOR, and also serves as state refugee coordinator.

Wolfson previously served as employment and training program manager at IOR. She assumed her new role Dec. 1. She is taking over for Director Jan Reeves, who is retiring Jan. 1.

Prior to working at the IOR, Wolfson managed political campaigns in Idaho and California. She received the 2004-5 Coro Fellowship for Civic Leadership in San Francisco and is a graduate of the University of Vermont. Wolfson has studied and worked in Zimbabwe, Israel, and Palestine, and has traveled extensively throughout Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.