Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / US homebuilder sentiment hits highest mark since 1999 (access required)

US homebuilder sentiment hits highest mark since 1999 (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 19, 2017 0

U.S. homebuilders are feeling more optimistic than they have in nearly two decades. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index released Dec. 18 rose five points to 74 this month. That's the highest reading since July of 1999, more than 18 years ago. Readings above 50 indicate more builders see sales conditions as good ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo