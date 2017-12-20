Boise approves electric bikes on sidewalks and Greenbelt

Electric-powered bikes with a top speed of 20 mph will be allowed on Boise streets, sidewalks, bike lanes and the 25 miles of Greenbelt paths in the city.

The Boise City Council on Dec. 19 approved the change to a city ordinance.

Officials say electric bikes won’t be allowed on Ridge to Rivers trails in the Boise Foothills. However, officials say electric bikes will be allowed on some city-owned Ridge to Rivers trails to accommodate individuals with a mobility disability.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department and Boise Police Department starting in the spring will do a six-month review of electric-bike use in the city, then report to the city council.

City officials say pedestrians on the Greenbelt have the right of way at all times.