Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Don’t toss that fax machine yet (access required)

Don’t toss that fax machine yet (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 20, 2017 0

Who uses fax machines anymore? Actually, a lot more people than you think. But people who use them because they think they’re more secure than email may have an unpleasant surprise. Fax machines can transmit a page of information to another fax machine over, to use the technical term, plain old telephone service, or POTS.  So ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo