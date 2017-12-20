Laura Mulkey is the new advancement director at Lee Pesky Learning Center, a nonprofit that works with families, schools, and communities to overcome obstacles to learning. In her new role, Mulkey will be responsible for the oversight, planning, and implementation of a comprehensive advancement program that secures financial resources from foundations, corporations, and individuals to enable the center to fulfill its strategic commitments.

Mulkey has 10 years of nonprofit leadership experience. She served as the executive director at LiftUp of Routt County in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Prior to her tenure at LiftUp, she served as the executive director for Routt County Council on Aging, an organization that provides meals, transportation, and social opportunities to senior citizens in the county. Mulkey also worked for the Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation in Steamboat Springs, managing grants and public relations for the organization.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in public relations from Southern Methodist university in Dallas.