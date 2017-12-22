Report: 28 Idaho educators disciplined for misconduct

Twenty-eight teachers in Idaho were disciplined the past school year for ethical misconduct ranging from inappropriate conduct with a student to substance abuse, according to a state regulator report released Dec. 20.

The Idaho Professional Standards Commission noted it received 67 written complaints of alleged educator ethical misconduct during the 2016-17 school year. The commission closed 49 cases this year and handed down disciplinary action in 28 cases Under Idaho law, however, the reasons for the complaints aren’t public.

Out of the educators disciplined, nine teachers were suspended and eight received letters of reprimand admonishing them for their actions. Meanwhile, seven saw their teacher’s certificate temporarily revoked and two had their certification permanently revoked.

The most common ethics violation was inappropriate conduct with a student, substance abuse and breach of an employee contract.

Most recently, state Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, was issued a reprimand by the commission in November over his handling of teacher evaluation data in the 2014-15 school year. Kerby, who has since retired from serving as a school district superintendent, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. The reprimand, which was first reported by Idaho Education News, said Kerby “willfully or deliberately” submitted inaccurate teacher evaluation data used to help determine teacher raises.

The 18-member commission is a state agency charged with regulating teacher and administrator certification, as well as an advisory arm of the Idaho State Board of Education.

During this school year, more than 19,000 educators were employed statewide.