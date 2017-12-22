Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup 12.22.17 (access required)

Roundup 12.22.17 (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 22, 2017 0

Ronald Hatch purchased 14,427 square feet of industrial space at 32 E. Bower St. and 550 N. Meridian Road in Meridian. Dave Winder, Rhonda Garland, and Matt Naumann of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Brian Burnett of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the transaction. Jennifer Folz leased 314 square feet at ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo