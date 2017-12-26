Quantcast
Gennie Fishburn, Tony Giordano join Woodhouse Group

By: IBR Staff December 26, 2017 0

Gennie Fishburn and Tony Giordano have joined Woodhouse Group as realtors.

Genni Fishburn

Fishburn has 11 years of real estate experience in Idaho, with expertise in new construction, land acquisition and development and investment real estate. Fishburn holds an associate’s degree in business management. She joins Woodhouse Group from Equity NorthWest Real Estate.

Tony Giordano

Giordano has 25 years of experience in the sales industry. Prior to obtaining his real estate license, he worked in industrial sales. He attended Castleton University.

