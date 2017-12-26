Naomi LeGere joins Indian Creek Plaza as director of marketing

Naomi LeGere has joined the Indian Creek Plaza team as director of marketing. LeGere will be responsible for engaging with the community to market not only the new plaza but the estimated 250 individual programs and activities within their annual schedule.

LeGere has 25 years of marketing experience, including executive roles in a rural telecommunications non-profit and a national municipal broadband company. She has also held roles as a school art director for Utah Valley University, editor-in-chief of four newspapers around the country, and as a journalist/broadcaster for the US Marine Corps.

LeGere has holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership with an emphasis in governments and nonprofits from Colorado Christian University, a bachelor’s degree in art and visual communication from Utah Valley University, and additional associate degrees in graphic design, illustration, broadcasting, and journalism.