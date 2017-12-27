Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Study: Workers are still leaving vacation time on the table (access required)

Study: Workers are still leaving vacation time on the table (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen December 27, 2017 0

U.S. workers are not taking all their vacation, according to a report by staffing firm Robert Half. More than a third (35 percent) of survey respondents said they won’t use all their vacation days by the end of the year. Many workers don't take their time off because they are saving it for later. And a fifth ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo