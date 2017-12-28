Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Homedale rehab center expands with private suites (access required)

Homedale rehab center expands with private suites (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 28, 2017 0

Owyhee Health & Rehabilitation Center is adding 18 beds, including the Homedale facility’s first private suites. “The market has changed,” said Melissa Truesdell, Owyhee Health’s administrator. “Residents who are going to rehabilitation centers want to rehabilitate in private suites.” The 49-bed center presently has only multi-bed rooms with two, three and four beds. The 9,500-square-foot expansion includes six ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo