Kathy Moore retires from St. Luke’s Health System

Kathy Moore is retiring from her position as the vice president of the Acute Care Division of St. Luke’s Health System after nearly 25 years of working in health care. Moore joined St. Luke’s in 2011, starting her work at the Health System in Meridian, before moving to become the Treasure Valley chief executive officer, then West Region CEO.

In addition to her career with St. Luke’s, Moore led West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. She is a member of IHA’s Board of Directors, as well as the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board.

Moore holds a degree in accounting from Boise State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Northwest Nazarene University.