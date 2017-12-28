Patrick Boel promoted to director of construction at LocalConstruct

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff December 28, 2017 0

patrick-boel-copyPatrick Boel has been promoted to director of construction for LocalConstruct, a Los Angeles  developer and operator of multi-family housing. Boel is in the company’s Boise office and is responsible for oversight of the company’s new construction activities as well as capital projects in LocalConstruct’s portfolio in Idaho, Montana, Colorado, and California.

Boel is a licensed construction manager in Idaho and a LEED Green Associate. Prior to working at LocalConstruct, Boel was a project engineer with Andersen Construction managing projects in Idaho and California.  He holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Boise State University.

