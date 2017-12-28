Quantcast
Wanted: General contractors willing to work at Idaho National Laboratory (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 28, 2017 0

The Idaho National Laboratory is looking for general contractors and specialty contractors to carry out about $578 million in maintenance and new construction in the next four years. To that end, INL in March invited about 120 contractors from roughly 50 firms to a workshop laying out the projects and the requirements to become an INL ...

