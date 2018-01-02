Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Ethos Design wins 2017 Contractor of the Year award

Ethos Design wins 2017 Contractor of the Year award

By: IBR Staff January 2, 2018 0

Sarah Cunningham, principal catalyst at Ethos Design, accepts the 2017 Contractor of the Year award. Photo by Regina Cunningham.

Sarah Cunningham, principal catalyst at Ethos Design, accepts the 2017 Contractor of the Year award. Photo by Regina Cunningham.

Ethos Design, Remodel, and Real Estate was the first sole woman-owned business to win an award from the Idaho chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). The company was named 2017 Contractor of the Year in the up to $500,000 category.

The Idaho chapter of NARI announced the winners on Dec. 12. In addition to the Contractor of the Year award, Ethos Design also won two awards for social media and press attention, first place in kitchen remodel, and second place in bathroom remodel.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo