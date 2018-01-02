Ethos Design wins 2017 Contractor of the Year award

Ethos Design, Remodel, and Real Estate was the first sole woman-owned business to win an award from the Idaho chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). The company was named 2017 Contractor of the Year in the up to $500,000 category.

The Idaho chapter of NARI announced the winners on Dec. 12. In addition to the Contractor of the Year award, Ethos Design also won two awards for social media and press attention, first place in kitchen remodel, and second place in bathroom remodel.