Home / News / $15 million industrial property seeks a buyer in Buhl (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 2, 2018 0

The largest industrial or commercial structure for sale in Idaho has been on the market in Buhl for about a year and a half. Seneca Farms largely pulled out of Buhl in 2016, leaving behind its massive production facility, once known for producing Green Giant canned vegetables. At 575,764 square feet, the Seneca campus is more than ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

