Bogus Basin cashiers $6 million to upgrade ski area (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 3, 2018 0

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area has raised $6 million since April, meeting its target for bridging the estimated gap toward its projected $20 million, 10-year master plan. Bogus Basin anticipates $14 million in increased revenue over the next 10 years to pay for increased snowmaking, replacing a ski lift and remodeling the lodges, General Manager Brad ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

