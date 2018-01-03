Four attorneys become equity partners at Hawley Troxell

Dane Bolinger, Adam Christenson, Jason Melville, and Sarah Reed have been elected as equity partners in Hawley Troxell.

Dane Bolinger is a member of the litigation, insurance, and real estate groups. He defends companies of all sizes in a variety of litigation matters, including contract and lease disputes, state and federal warranty claims, state and federal unfair competition suits, accounting fraud claims, and trade secret misappropriation claims. Bolinger received his juris doctorate degree from The John Marshall Law School and his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University – Bloomington.

Adam Christenson focuses his practice on banking, finance, creditor rights and real estate, including the representation of mortgage servicers, banks, financial institutions and Government Sponsored Enterprise Data. Christenson also has expertise representing landlords in the area of Shopping Center Law. He received his juris doctorate degree from University of Colorado School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from University of California Los Angeles.

Jason Melville practices in the areas of business, corporate tax, and estate planning. He has experience with estate planning, wealth preservation, business formation, corporate formalities, transactions, mergers and acquisitions, business succession planning, probate, administration of trusts and estates, estate litigation, tax deferred exchanges, tax planning, and tax dispute resolution with the IRS and state tax commissions. Melville received his juris doctorate degree from Texas Tech University School of Law, his master’s degree from University of Washington School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University.

Sarah Reed is a member in the banking and real estate groups. She represents a variety of lenders and borrowers in the documentation and due diligence necessary for securitized lending. She has experience in real estate transactions and title management, including acquisitions, leases, restrictive covenants and easements, zoning and the resolution of property management issues. Reed received her juris doctorate from University of North Dakota School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from California State University Long Beach.