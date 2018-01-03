Gary Salisbury named 2018 president of the Boise Regional Realtors

Gary Salisbury, a realtor with Equity Northwest Real Estate, was named the 2018 president of the Boise Regional Realtors at the association’s annual installation ceremony on De. 15.

In addition, the following BRR Board members were sworn in during the event: 2018 BRR President Gary Salisbury, 2018 President-Elect Phil Mount of Front Street Brokers, 2018 Vice President Michelle Bailey of Keller Williams Realty Boise, Treasurer Bob Van Allen of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group, immediate Past President Katrina Wehr of Keller Williams Realty Boise, Becky Enrico-Crum of Andy Enrico & Company Real Estate, and John Evans of Evans Realty, LLC.

They will work alongside continuing directors Krista Deacon of Silvercreek Realty Group, Bob Hurtt of ERA West Wind Realty, Debbi Myers of Front Street Brokers, Carolyn Sinnard of Happy Dog Realty, Ed Sperry of Equity Idaho Real Estate, and Jeffrey Wills of Amherst Madison Legacy.