Larry H. Miller employees donate 500 coats to Boise Rescue mission

By: IBR Staff January 3, 2018 0

Larry H. Miller employees collect coats for the Boise Rescue Mission during the 9th Annual Driving for Coats campaign. Photo courtesy of Larry H. Miller Dealerships Group.

Employees from Larry H. Miller Honda, Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Larry H. Miller Subaru and Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket collected coats for the Boise Rescue Mission during their ninth Annual Driving for Coats campaign. More than 500 coats were donated.

