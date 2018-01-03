Moving study: People continuing to move west

Quantcast
By: The Associated Press January 3, 2018 0

The Sawtooth Mountains as seen from above Stanley.

The Sawtooth Mountains as seen from above Stanley. United Van Lines said Americans are moving west, with Oregon, Idaho and Nevada three of the top four destination states. Vermont is the other. File photo

Tracking statistics from the moving company United Van Lines indicate that Americans are still heading west, while parts of the Northeast and Midwest are losing people.

The suburban St. Louis-based moving company on Jan. 2 released its 41st annual National Movers Study, which tracks customers’ state-to-state migration patterns.

Three of the top four destination states are in the West: Oregon, Idaho and Nevada. The outlier is Vermont, a Northeast state that had the highest percentage of inbound migration in 2017. About 68 percent of state-to-state moves in Vermont were inbound last year.

At the other end of the spectrum is Illinois, which had the highest percent of outbound moves, followed by New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.

