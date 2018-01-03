Stephen Stallons joins J.R. Simplot Company as senior director of international trading

Stephen Stallons joined The J.R. Simplot Company on Jan. 2 as senior director of international trading. He will lead and develop the company’s long-term global strategy surrounding traded phosphate products.

Stallons has 20 years of experience in the crop input industry. He has spent the past seven years as vice president of fertilizer for Oxbow Fertilizer in Houston. Prior to that, he was sales director at Oxbow. He also had oversight responsibility for fertilizer procurement and sales at Agri-Chem in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.