High-end homes going up in Marsing area (access required)

High-end homes going up in Marsing area (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 4, 2018 0

Four homes are under construction at Waterview Estates Subdivision No. 2, a new development along Bruneau Highway just outside Marsing. Property owner Lamon Loucks is developing 24 acres along the Snake River on the Owyhee County side. When it's finished, it will have 21 high-end homes, each on just over an acre. The four-bedroom houses will ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

