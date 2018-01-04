Quantcast
Rob TeBeau joins The Architects Office in Boise as a partner

By: IBR Staff January 4, 2018 0

rob-tebeau-copyRob TeBeau has joined The Architects Office as a partner in Boise. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects and a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-accredited professional.

TeBeau began his career working in the construction field and has worked on commercial, mixed-use, civic, religious, historic preservation, assisted living and many other private-sector projects. He’s now working on the DesignWorks Creative office remodel project and the Linden modular duplexes project in Kuna.

He holds a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Idaho.

