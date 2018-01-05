Anna Eberlin elected to partner at Holland and Hart

Anna Eberlin of Holland and Hart’s Boise office has been elected to the firm’s partnership. Eberlin represents clients in a wide variety of transactional matters, including the areas of commercial and real estate transactions, financing, and corporate work. She advises clients on real estate and development projects and use and permitting matters for shopping centers, industrial, medical, office, renewable energy projects, and other commercial development.

Eberlin is a graduate of the College of Idaho, and she received her juris doctorate degree from the University of Idaho College of Law. She is a member of the board of directors and chair of the development committee for the Lee Pesky Learning Center, is the secretary and president-elect for the board of the Commercial Real Estate Women, or CREW, Idaho, and serves on the advisory council for the Assistance League of Boise.