David Kent promoted to senior director for St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute

David Kent has been promoted the role of senior director for St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute in Boise.

Kent joined St. Luke’s in 2005 and served as a unit services supervisor, then became a licensed practical nurse, receiving his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Boise State University. Kent has served as the director of nursing on the oncology floor at St. Luke’s since 2012.

In 2015, Kent earned a master’s degree in nursing with an emphasis in leadership from the University of Arizona.