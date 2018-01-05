St. Luke’s Shared Services Team support local charities

St. Luke’s Shared Services Team (Food and Nutrition Services, Central Laundry and Environmental Services) volunteered together over the holiday season, supporting several local charities and non-profits.

Treasure Valley employees participated in the Boise Rescue Mission Thanksgiving and Christmas Box Build. Both events benefit families in need with a box of items for a holiday meal serving four to six people. St. Luke’s employees and their families helped assemble more than 2,000 boxes.

In the Magic Valley area, the St. Luke’s Food and Nutrition Services department visited pediatric patients and handed out children’s books. The department also participated in a pancake feast supporting a Festival of Trees children’s breakfast.

Both departments also supported several families for the holiday season, providing more than $1,500 in gifts. The teams raised money through bake and craft sales, as well as silent auctions.