Hollie Conde joins Land Trust of the Treasure Valley

Hollie Conde has joined the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley as development and communications manager. Her focus will be promoting the Land Trust’s mission to conserve the natural, scenic, recreation, historic and agricultural values of southwestern Idaho’s open spaces. She will also lead production of the Les Bois Film Festival, the Land Trust’s largest annual event, on Mar. 3.

Conde has worked the past four years with the Boise Metro Chamber’s Boise Young Professionals program. She also serves on the boards of the Boise WaterShed Exhibit and Sunset Neighborhood Association.

Conde holds a master’s degree in public administration from Boise State and a bachelor’s degree from Fort Lewis College in Colorado.