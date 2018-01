Scott Thompson has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Nampa Financial Center. In this role, he is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the financial center and its staff.

Thompson has 14 years of banking experience. He joined Zions Bank in 2012 as an executive banking relationship manager and prior to that worked as a private banker for Wells Fargo. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Boise State University.