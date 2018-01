Jerry Fulton has been promoted to president of Melaleuca International. Felton will oversee Melaleuca’s international operations in 16 countries. Felton has been with Melaleuca for nine years and served as the senior vice president of sales for Melaleuca Inc. for three years before being promoted to senior vice president of international. Prior to Melaleuca, Felton spent 17 years at UPS, where he served as the company’s vice president of global accounts.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google