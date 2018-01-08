Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Terri Hays joins St. Luke’s as director of finance for the Post-Acute Division

Terri Hays joins St. Luke’s as director of finance for the Post-Acute Division

By: IBR Staff January 8, 2018 0

terri-hays-copyTerri Hays joined St. Luke’s Health System as director of finance for the Post-Acute Division on Dec. 18. Hays previously worked at Vibra Hospital of Boise where she was the controller. At Vibra, Hays was responsible for day-to-day financial oversight over the long-term acute care facility, as well as preparing financial statements, budgets and capital oversight. Prior to working at Vibra, Hays worked in the accounts payable department at St. Luke’s.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo