Terri Hays joined St. Luke’s Health System as director of finance for the Post-Acute Division on Dec. 18. Hays previously worked at Vibra Hospital of Boise where she was the controller. At Vibra, Hays was responsible for day-to-day financial oversight over the long-term acute care facility, as well as preparing financial statements, budgets and capital oversight. Prior to working at Vibra, Hays worked in the accounts payable department at St. Luke’s.
Home / People / For the paper / Terri Hays joins St. Luke’s as director of finance for the Post-Acute Division