Home / News / To park or not to park: That is the question CCDC wants people to ponder (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 8, 2018 0

Even with three new parking garages are on the horizon, downtown Boise workers should still be thinking of alternatives to driving,  says Max Clark, parking and facilities director at the Capital City Development Corp. CCDC owns six public garages in the heart of downtown and has bought 300-some spaces in the new garages opening soon at ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

