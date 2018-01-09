Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / Brew pub, offices, retail slated for historic Twin Falls building (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 9, 2018 0

A prominent Twin Falls restaurateur plans a brew pub for an historic building in the city's spiffed-up downtown. Ketchum-based Summit Creek Capital acquired the two-story, 33,000-square-foot Elks Lodge building at Shoshone Street and Second Avenue North in September. The development company also has offices planned for the second floor, and 3,279 square feet of street-level space ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

