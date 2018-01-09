Quantcast
CVS Pharmacy withdraws appeal on State Street drive-thru denial (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 9, 2018 0

In a single sentence, the developer of a proposed CVS Pharmacy has withdrawn an appeal of the Boise Planning & Zoning Commission denial of a drive-thru window at a CVS planned for State and 17th streets. The commission on Dec. 4, after hearing opposition to the CVS from surrounding neighborhoods for five hours, denied a conditional-use ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

