Idaho Falls hospital will add nearly 200,000 square feet

By: Teya Vitu January 9, 2018 0

City review for a building permit could be completed by February for construction of a new, three-story, 88-bed wing at Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls. The 199,825-square-foot wing on the east end of the existing hospital would replace a medical office building that will be demolished and would be larger than the existing hospital, said ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

