Home / News / Construction / Oppenheimer breaks ground on four-story building in Idaho Falls (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 9, 2018 0

The Boise team of Oppenheimer Development Corp., CSHQA and McAlvain Construction started construction in December on a downtown redevelopment project that will bring a four-story mixed-use building and a one-story retail building to Broadway and Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls. The project, which includes a plaza between the buildings, is going up on a .95-acre plot ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

