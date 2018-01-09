Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Some legal concepts every construction foreman should know (access required)

Some legal concepts every construction foreman should know (access required)

By: Andrew Guess January 9, 2018 0

Have you ever filed a construction contract after signature, only to have it surface in the event of a contract dispute, with terms unfamiliar to all parties except the principal and signatory on the document? One of the only constants in construction is change – from unexpected events and delays to new change requests. If the ...

About Andrew Guess

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo