Theresa Korpi is the new manager of the Arid Club

Theresa Korpi has been selected as the new general manager of the Arid Club, effective Jan. 15.

Korpi, one of 120 female certified club managers in the Club Management Association of America, has 20 years of experience in the club business, most recently as the manager of the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She has also served as controller and general manager of the Bloomington Country Club in St. George, Utah.