Bret Belnap promoted to Eastern Idaho division manager at Washington Federal

By: IBR Staff January 10, 2018 0

bret-belnap-copyBret Belnap has been promoted to Eastern Idaho division manager at Washington Federal Bank. Belnap will be responsible for managing all branch activity within the company’s South Central and eastern Idaho footprint, including Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello, Rexburg, Ketchum, Hailey, Jerome, Gooding and Salmon.

Most recently, Belnap served as the branch manager of Washington Federal’s Twin Falls, Jerome and Gooding locations. Previous experience also includes working at Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

 

