Children’s Therapy Place will consolidate at Franklin and Allumbaugh

The full-service pediatric clinic Children’s Therapy Place will consolidate its two Boise locations to one 13,600-square-foot facility to be built at Franklin and Allumbaugh roads.

The Franklin location is midway between and a mile in opposite directions from Children’s Therapy’s headquarters. The company also has a physical, occupational, mental health and speech therapy clinic on Fairview Avenue and a clinic for developmentally disabilities and mental health off Overland Road.

“This allows us to provide all the services children need under one roof,” Children’s Therapy Place founder and owner Sondra McMindes said.

McMindes founded the pediatric clinic in her home in 2000, moved to an Emerald/Cole area storefront in 2002, and arrived at the 4,400-square-foot Fairview location a dozen years ago. She added developmentally disabled services at a second location on Interchange Lane (Overland) in 2016.

Construction on the Franklin building is expected to start in mid-March and be done in mid-November. The $4 million project was designed by CTA Group and the Russell Corp. is the general contractor. Zions Bank is financing the project.

Children’s Therapy Place also has a clinic in Nampa and has a service contract with the Emmett Independent School District.