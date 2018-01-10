Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Family businesses need objective advisors (access required)

Family businesses need objective advisors (access required)

By: Debra Drapalla January 10, 2018 0

After a lifetime of dedication and success, your client is ready to retire from the family business. He’s designated his two adult sons as 50/50 owners. One has worked in the company for a decade. In fact, he’s second in command. The other is an accomplished professional. He has no practical experience in the business ...

About Debra Drapalla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo