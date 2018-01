Juanita Villa has been promoted to the position of sales manager of the Mini-Cassia real estate department at D. L. Evans Bank. In her new position, Villa will assist customers at the North Burley branch with their mortgage lending needs.

Villa joined D. L. Evans Bank in 2011 and has 11 years of banking experience in the Mini-Cassia area. She is involved with the Rupert Rotary Club and the Mini-Cassia Association of Realtors.