Kurt Sager appointed VP and commercial loan officer at Idaho Independent Bank

Kurt Sager has been appointed vice president and commercial loan officer at Idaho Independent Bank’s Coeur d’Alene branch.

Sager has 17 years commercial banking experience. His responsibilities will also include sales, business development, and active involvement in community development programs.

Sager holds an associate’s degree in general business from Brigham Young University, and also attended Utah State University majoring in finance. He is a graduate of the Coeur d’Alene Leadership program. Sager is a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America and has been involved with United Way of North Idaho and Junior Achievement.